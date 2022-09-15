HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke police are investigating after a person was shot on High Street Wednesday night.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 11:20 p.m. officers were called to 555 High Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, dispatch notified them that the victim had been taken to Holyoke Medical Center. The victim was shot in the arm and is expected to be okay.

MAP: 650 High Street in Holyoke

Evidence of numerous casings and blood were located by officers and members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau in front of 650 High Street.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or text a tip anonymously to 274637 and then text with the word Solve along with your message.