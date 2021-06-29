Victim stabbed multiple times in Holyoke by four men

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in Holyoke Monday night.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 6:20 p.m. the Holyoke Medical Center contacted the Holyoke Police Department to report a man in his 50s was stabbed multiple times.

Captain Moriarty told 22News, the victim was reportedly jumped by four young men, described as in their 20s, in the area of 170 Sargeant Street. The victim is expected to be okay.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or text a tip anonymously.