EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton woman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder Wednesday in connection to a deadly stabbing in a Culdaff Street apartment.

According to Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 23-year-old Jean Marie Echevarria of Easthampton is accused of stabbing and killing 23-year-old Brennan David Bleau in an apartment they share.

Echevarria was ordered to be held without bail during an arraignment Wednesday in Northampton District Court. She is due back in court on April 12.

Easthampton police were called to the apartment around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday where they found Bleau with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center but died from his injuries just before 4:00 a.m.

Easthampton Police and State Police attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office are investigating the homicide. This is the first homicide in Hampshire County this year and the first in Easthampton since 2012.