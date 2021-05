Image sent to 22News via Report It

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Springfield’s Bay neighborhood.

Springfield Police Capt. Ariel Toledo told 22News one person was shot in the leg at around midnight Monday on Lionel Benoit Road, which is in the Reed Village housing complex.

Toledo said the victim is in stable condition.

Detectives are looking into what led up to the shooting.