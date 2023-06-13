SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were identified as the victims in the deadly shooting on Union Street.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the victims as 19-year-old Alexander Rodriguez and 40-year-old Khidhr Moultrie, both of Springfield. On June 7th officers were called to an apartment on the 200 block of Union Street for a report of two bodies. When officers arrived, two bodies of the adult men were found to have suffered from gunshot wounds.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit are conducting the investigation.

If anyone has any information on this incident, call 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type SOLVE and your tip.