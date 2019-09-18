Victims names stand out in the indictment of alleged El Paso Walmart shooter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The names of the 22 victims of the El Paso Walmart mass shooting are the first thing you notice on the indictment of the alleged shooter.

Patrick Wood Crusius, 21, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons following the shooting on Aug. 3 at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall.

Police have said he confessed to targeting “Mexicans.”

The name of all of his victims were included in the indictment, saying he killed them with a firearm.

The case was assigned to Judge Angie Juarez Barrill of the 346th District Court on Tuesday night. You can read the full indictment here: