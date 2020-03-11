VIDEO: 4 men accused of entering unlocked cars, garages in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police are looking to identify four men accused of entering unlocked cars and garages Tuesday overnight.

According to The Longmeadow Police Department, multiple residents in the north section of town reported numerous items of value were stolen as well as multiple bikes.

Police said a residential camera in the area captured at least four men in hooded sweatshirts rummaging through unlocked cars and garages between midnight and 4 a.m.

In the video, you can see the men entering one of the garages. Longmeadow Police urges residents to lock your cars and report anything suspicious. Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 413-567-3311.