VIDEO: Chicopee police looking to identify man involved in larceny investigation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a larceny investigation.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the individual in the video is a person of interest pertaining to stolen items. Wilk said detectives are currently investigating the case.

In the video, you can see the man is wearing what appears to be a grey Adidas sweatshirt. If you can identify the man, you are asked to call Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740. The reference case number is 1037.