VIDEO: Deputy fired after being caught on video brutally slamming student on floor

Crime

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Vance County deputy who had been put on leave following the release of a video showing him brutally slamming a middle school child to the ground has been fired, according to multiple sources within the sheriff’s office.

On Dec. 13, Sheriff Curtis Brame said Vance County Schools filed a complaint with his office concerning a juvenile being assaulted by a law enforcement officer.

After reviewing the video, Brame handed the investigation over to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The video shows a deputy pick up a student and slam him to the ground twice before dragging him off camera. There is no audio on the recording.

The student’s sister said he will be OK.

The deputy was put on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. Brame did not identify the deputy.

Vance County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Goolsby told CBS 17 Monday morning that the deputy was no longer employed by the sheriff’s office. Another sheriff’s office employee also confirmed the termination.

“We went over and when we first saw the video, we were stunned, we were shocked. We all are parents and grandparents that have children at that same age, so it brought some great concern to us,” said Brame last Friday.

Brame said there are two school resource officers assigned to the middle school. The other SRO is continuing their duties. Other deputies are filling in for the SRO who is now on leave.

Vance County District Attorney Mike Waters said the extent of the child’s injuries could impact any potential charges that are filed. The boy’s father said he’s recovering at home, but declined to say more.

“When the collection of evidence is over, whether it’s some time early next week, or some time thereafter, we will promptly make a decision about what is appropriate to do in this case,” Waters said last week.

Irena Como, acting legal director for the ACLU of North Carolina released the following statement regarding the incident:

The disturbing and appalling use of force at Vance County Middle School should never have been used against a child. This type of heartbreaking incident is all too common as educators increasingly rely on law enforcement to handle routine disciplinary issues, especially with children of color and children with disabilities. School Resource Officers are charged with protecting students, but they use physical force and escalate situations to the detriment of students. School Resource Officers should never handle disciplinary issues, which are more appropriately addressed by school counselors or mental health professionals, and the routine presence of police in schools should end.”

Irena Como, acting legal director for the ACLU of North Carolina

The identity of the former deputy has still not been released by the sheriff’s office.

