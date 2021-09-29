VIDEO: Enfield Police cruiser hit by robber

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – At around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon a marked Enfield Police Department cruiser was hit by a driver in a Target parking lot.
According to a news release by the Enfield Police Department, police were called to the area for a robbery. After locating a suspect in his vehicle, officers attempted to verify his identity. Police then report that they believe the man was reaching for a weapon when they attempted to remove him from his SUV. At this point the man allegedly responded by backing up and forcing the officers against a nearby vehicle.
The man then sped off hitting a police cruiser as he attempted to get away; this lead to a chase that was ultimately ended out of concern for public safety.
The man was driving a Honda CRV with Connecticut license plate AW64774 and was last seen driving southbound on I-91 near Exit 35 in Windsor. Those with information on the whereabouts of this man are asked to call Enfield police at (860) 763-8911.