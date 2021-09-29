VIDEO: Enfield Police cruiser hit by robber

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – At around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon a marked Enfield Police Department cruiser was hit by a driver in a Target parking lot.

According to a news release by the Enfield Police Department, police were called to the area for a robbery. After locating a suspect in his vehicle, officers attempted to verify his identity. Police then report that they believe the man was reaching for a weapon when they attempted to remove him from his SUV. At this point the man allegedly responded by backing up and forcing the officers against a nearby vehicle.

The man then sped off hitting a police cruiser as he attempted to get away; this lead to a chase that was ultimately ended out of concern for public safety.

Image courtesy of Enfield Police Department.

Image courtesy of Enfield Police Department.

Image courtesy of Enfield Police Department.

Image courtesy of Enfield Police Department.

Image courtesy of Enfield Police Department.

Image courtesy of Enfield Police Department.

The man was driving a Honda CRV with Connecticut license plate AW64774 and was last seen driving southbound on I-91 near Exit 35 in Windsor. Those with information on the whereabouts of this man are asked to call Enfield police at (860) 763-8911.