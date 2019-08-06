VIDEO: FBI releases footage of arson suspect; Can you ID him?

CHELSEA, Mass. (WWLP) – A $20,000 reward has been announced for information that will lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect in at least three arsons in Arlington and Needham, Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent by FBI Boston Division, new videos have been released of the man walking to and from the locations where the fires were set. Links to video footage are below:

The arson took place twice at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Arlington-Belmont and once at the Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center in Needham, all on different days in May.

“Although surveillance video has given us a promising start to this investigation, it will be the public’s eyes that help us bring justice home to them. So if you recognize the individual in these videos, please contact us immediately.” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division

The suspect is described as 5’11’’ in height. Anyone with information that can lead to the suspect’s identity is asked to call the FBI Boston Division at 857-386-2000.