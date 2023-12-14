DERBY, CT. (WWLP) – Police in Derby, Connecticut have released dashcam footage of a street takeover where fireworks were launched at officers and bystanders.

Just after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, a large amount of vehicles and people blocked Pershing Drive. Officers say cars performed stunts in the street and fireworks were repeatedly thrown at people and police cruisers.

Derby police say they’re trying to identify the people involved in the street takeover. They believe the group is responsible for other street takeovers in Milford and West Haven.