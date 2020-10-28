VIDEO: Gunshots heard in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News was sent a surveillance video from a resident in South Hadley Tuesday night where you can hear the sound of gunshots nearby.

In the video sent to 22News via Report It, about four gunshots were heard around 7:56 p.m.

South Hadley Police received calls of shots fired on the 100 block of Lyman Street around 8 p.m. Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Paul Sullivan also confirmed the shots fired with 22News and added that troopers are assisting in the search for a suspect.

