VIDEO: Man allegedly using a stolen debit card in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing a woman’s wallet at a local store on January 13.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the man was allegedly caught on video using a stolen debit card he found in Scrappy’s Liquor Store. Wilk said the man walked to the BD Mart and attempted to use the debit card.

Wilk also said the man tried to use the card at the Sunoco Station across the street as well. Cash and other items were in her wallet.

If you recognize this man or know any information please contact Chicopee Police at 413-594-1740.