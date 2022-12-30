WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect that was allegedly involved in an overnight Worcester store robbery was found by State Police hiding in a large tree.

Worcester police were called to a report of a robbery at a supply store on Pleasant Street around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Officers arriving to the area found several suspects running away. Three suspects were caught by Worcester Police in the surrounding area but one suspect got into a 2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 and got away.

State Police were called in to assist Worcester Police. Police followed the vehicle onto the Mass Pike heading eastbound, where they followed the suspect for 20 miles before he hit a tire deflation device. The suspect crashed his vehicle into the woodline in Southborough, got out of his vehicle and ran into the woods.

State Police used K9 teams and an Air Wing unit to search for the suspect. An infrared camera on the State Police helicopter found the suspect hiding a large tree, about 30 feet above the ground, in the backyard of one home. Troopers on the ground were directed to the suspect, who was then arrested.

The video above is credited to the Massachusetts State Police.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Yorbis Peguero of Mattapan. He has been charged with willful and malicious destruction of property, B&E during the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny from a building and a fugitive from justice on court warrant.

The other three suspects were identified as 18-year-old Raffy Santos of Lawrence, 20 year-old Mr. Cruz of Lawrence and 20-year-old Jorge German of Lawrence.

An investigation of the robbery found that the suspects allegedly shattered the lock on the business and stole merchandise from inside. The stolen items were recovered by police.