VIDEO: MSP Air Wing locates suspect in Fall River

Video: Massachusetts State Police YouTube

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police Air Wing located a domestic assault suspect Monday afternoon in Fall River.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News, the suspect was taken into custody and charged after running from the area of his offense across Route 24 and into the woods near Wilson Road.

Procopio said the man also had four outstanding warrants. The MSP Air Wing, Fall River Police officers, and a K-9 team searched the area and found the man hiding in a brush.