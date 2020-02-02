Alleged drunk driver walks away from rollover crash in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is facing several charges after being involved in a rollover crash under the influence of alcohol early Sunday morning in Chicopee.

Massachusetts State Trooper James De Angelis told 22News 32-year-old Johnny Ramos of Springfield was arrested after walking away from a rollover car crash on I-391near Exit 4 just before 2:00 a.m.

Angelis said when Chicopee Fire crews arrived to the area, they saw Ramos walking away on onto oncoming traffic. He was then placed under arrest and taken to Massachusetts State Police Springfield Barracks.

Ramos was charged with the following:

OUI Liquor

Negligent Operation

Leaving the scene of a property damaged crash

Marked lanes violation

Angelis confirmed no injuries were reported.