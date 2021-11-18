Video shows gang shooting that left 3 injured in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Brooklyn gang violence spilled over into Manhattan Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows rival gang members firing at each other on W. 38th Street in Midtown.

Police responded to the incident approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. A dispute between the two rival gangs ended with three people being shot — two of those victims are also suspects in the case, police said.

The incident started at a rental performance space where a music video was being shot, police said. Rival gang members watched the video on a livestream and were able to determine the location from there, sources told PIX11 News.

At least 10 rounds were exchanged between the groups, and police recovered two guns from the scene.

The location of the shooting, an area lined with restaurants and shops, is unprecedented. For residents, tourists and business owners in the area, the violence came as a shock.

“It is alarming. We’re in a nice part of Midtown … it’s concerning,” business owner Craig Barcelona said.

Police arrested two suspects in the case, who were also victims of the violence. Sources told PIX11 News that both of those men have extensive criminal records, including at least one previous arrest on gun charges.