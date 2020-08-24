VIDEO: Springfield crime updates from Commissioner Clapprood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The police commissioner spoke during the Mayor of Springfield’s COVID-19 update Monday morning at City Hall.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood indicated that there have been a dozen arrested over the weekend for drag racing in the city. Clapprood started off by saying they put out several details in regards to the dirt bikes and illegal ATV’s that are being ridden in packs throughout Springfield.

On Friday and Saturday, several criminal complaints were issued, several dirt bikes and ATV’s were towed. An ATV rider crashed while riding on Federal Street Friday night, no helmet was worn and he is still being treated at Baystate Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The anti-drag racing detail faced hundreds of people trying to drag race in the city, mostly in the North End area. Over the weekend, Springfield police arrested twelve people, towed five vehicles and three dirt bikes. Overall, eight ordinance violations were issued and 41 civil motor vehicle citations. Two additional criminal complaints.

The Springfield Police will be out again this coming weekend focusing on the North End area parks and the Mill Street area.

A memorial at the Beauregard & Schiavina Park honoring fallen police officers in Massachusetts was vandalized over the weekend. Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood called the vandalism “distressing.”

“When something means so much to you it hits home on a personal level,” Clapprood said. “It’s like coming out of your home and seeing something that is sentimental to you or something you’ve invested a lot of time in desecrated.”

An officer suffered a severe bruise and is recovering after a domestic arrest was made after the assailant went out a third floor window. The suspect is recovering at Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

There is an update to the Walmart “COVID hugs”, a person of interest has been identified after several tips came in from the public’s help.

Lastly, Clapprood stated there are no officers in the department that are out with COVID-19. As of August 19, Springfield had a total of 3,175 positive cases of COVID-19 and is at moderate risk on the COVID-19 map.