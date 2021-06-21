VIDEO: Springfield police release real-time footage of suspect pointing firearm at police and bystanders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department released city camera footage showing an incident involving an armed suspect pointing a gun at officers Sunday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, police received a ShotSpotter activation report for five rounds of gunshots on High Street around 7:25 p.m. Sunday night. A nearby city camera was able to capture the moments after shots were fired, showing the suspect, 43-year-old Jose Montanez of Springfield, running around the street with a gun in his hand, pointing it at officers. Crime analysts were able to watch in real-time this city camera and assist officers at the incident.

As officers arrived, Montanez ran down the street but continued to turn around and point a gun at officers. Walsh said officers were able to detect the gun’s slide was locked in the rear, indicating the gun was out of ammunition unless moved forward. At one point, Montanez puts the gun down but picks it back up. An additional ammunition magazine was also seen on his waistband.

Montanez continued going down the street as more officers arrived. According to Walsh, he ran to the back of High School of Commerce on State Street and allegedly tossed his firearm on school property before being arrested. Officers recovered the firearm, reported stolen out of Ludlow, and the magazine in his waistband.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Montanez has been charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a building

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Disturbing the Peace

“The outcome of this call is a huge credit to all of the officers on scene who showed incredible and courageous restraint in this situation, and, due to their keen observation during a fast-moving incident, were able to avoid an officer-involved-shooting. Reloading or moving the slide forward only takes a moment and likely would have had a much different end result,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said. “The brazen actions of this suspect put in jeopardy the lives of our officers, several bystanders and himself and is an example of some of the most unpredictable, volatile and dangerous calls our officers respond to. This situation could have changed at any moment, and we are fortunate it ended as it did.”

Mayor Sarno stated, “After reviewing this most chilling video, these officers showed tremendous restraint in not firing their weapons in this foot chase to subdue this violent offender, who was firing off his gun and pointing at officer’s numerous times. Those officers and residents were put in harm’s way and a very traumatic situation – they could have been injured or God forbid killed. Is this what it is coming to? Our courts are holding no one accountable, especially repeat violent criminal offenders who are allowed to run roughshod on our streets and neighborhoods, while our brave and dedicated men and women in blue risk their lives with arrest after arrest after arrest to keep all our residents and business community safe. Now the big question – will our courts hold him or just ‘pat him on the head’ and release him right back to our streets and in our neighborhoods!”

No injuries were reported from the incident and shell casings were recovered in the area. Springfield Police will continue to investigate the incident.