VIDEO: State Police Air Wing assist in arrest of assault and battery suspect in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing was called to a neighborhood in Huntington late Thursday night for an alleged domestic incident.

According to State Police, the man involved ran away, possibly armed with a shotgun and a rifle, and made statements about using the weapons if police attempted to stop him, before leaving.

State Police Air Wing was able to locate the man and directed officers on the ground to his location.

Our 22News crew in Huntington Thursday night could see at least five State Police cruisers in the area.

The man was arrested for assault and battery, and according to State Police, there was no threat to the public.

VIDEO: State Police Air Wing Locates Domestic Suspect in #Huntingtonhttps://t.co/I498dxQUL0— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 10, 2019

