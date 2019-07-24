VIDEO: State police searching for man who allegedly flashed jogger in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman jogging in Cambridge July 18.

According to state police, the woman pursued the man and attempted to physically detain him while calling for those nearby to contact police.

Police say the man resisted the woman’s attempt to detain him and ran away.

The suspect is described as a white male with a heavy build, short dark colored hair, a receding hairline, wearing black and grey running clothes and black shoes with white soles.

Police state the first segment of the video above shows the period of time immediately following the indecent exposure, beginning as the suspect passes the woman, while the second segment shows a closer view of the suspect jogging.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information is asked to contact Trooper Martin Concannon at the State Police Barracks in Boston at 617-727-6780.