VIDEO: Suspect takes patio furniture from Clemenza’s Restaurant in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a woman seen taking patio furniture from a restaurant.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, a woman is seen at Clemenza’s Restaurant taking patio furniture on surveillance video posted on social media by the restaurant.

Clemenza’s posted the video Friday that shows a woman parking out front of the restaurant and props her hood up on the car she is driving. She then walks into the outside patio area and starts moving around chairs.

The zoomed in photos shared by the police department shows the woman with tattoos. If you can identify her, you are asked to contact Detective Guindon at 413-263-3210