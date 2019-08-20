Video: Woman escape in pickup truck after cheating nail salon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nail salon is hoping to identify a group of young women they say skipped out on their tab.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be five teenage girls at Happy Nails near San Mateo and Montgomery last week. The salon owner says four of them got their nails done, but when it came time to pay, a pickup pulled up, the group hopped in and sped away laughing.

“Put yourself in their shoes. They’re a small business and they have families. They can’t really keep going if they have money taken away from them like this,” Liza Nguyen, the owner’s daughter, said.

Happy Nails says they’ve had at least six similar incidents since December.

