BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Five criminals of a violent criminal organization were indicted by a federal grand jury today.

Luis Rivera, an Easthampton Police Officer who works with the FBI Gang Task Force, was a case Agent on this very complex and lengthy investigation.

The five criminals are in connection with a drug trafficking conspiracy that administered immense amounts of cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine) throughout Western Massachusetts. The following were indicted on conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine;

Vicente Gonzalez, 41, of Springfield

Brigham Ocasio-Ramos, 44, of Springfield

Miguel Burgos, 45, of Holyoke

Khristy Guzman, 37, of Holyoke

Willie Watkins, 42, of Springfield, was indicted. He is a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The defendants were arrested and charged on March 10, 2022. Gonzalez and Ocasio-Ramos were also indicted on possessing a firearm from a previous drug trafficking offense. Gonzalez was recognized as the leader of a violent criminal enterprise operating in Hampden County.

During the investigation, controlled purchases and intercepted communications between Gonzalez and his co-conspirators revealed that the defendants allegedly prepared and trafficked large quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine in Hampden County beginning in or around July 2021.

Due to the trafficking activity, it is specified that the enterprise used violence and threats of violence to control Gonzalez’s territory in Holyoke.

Court documents state that in July 2021, Gonzalez, Ocasio, and other co-conspirators attempted a violent armed kidnapping at the enterprise’s drug sale site in Holyoke. During the incident, Gonzalez and Ocasio allegedly waived and aimed firearms at the victim. After the victim left the building they were chased and attempted to be held up by the perpetrators with the firearms.

The investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force.