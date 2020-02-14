Virginia man arrested for double murder

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man from northern Virginia has been arrested and charged in the double murder of two people in Halifax County on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Virginia State Police tell WFXR News that Mohamed A. Aly, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested Thursday by the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office. He has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He will be held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax.

State Police responded to Route 58 in Halifax County on Saturday just before 3 a.m. Upon arrival, state troopers found a silver 2009 Nissan Maxima in the median of the road. Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, Va., and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Md., were found dead in the grass near the car. Both had been shot.

“State police personnel have been working around the clock pursuing multiple leads related to this homicide investigation,” said Capt. David O. Cooper II, Commander of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office. “We cannot thank the public enough for providing the tips and information necessary to aid our special agents with effecting an arrest so quickly.”

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation into Saturday’s double homicide, including the FBI Richmond Field Office, the ATF, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 teams from the Virginia Department of Corrections, and several other local law enforcement agencies.

It is unclear what brought the victims and suspect to Halifax County from northern Virginia and Maryland.

LATEST STORIES: