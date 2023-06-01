(WWLP) – Approximately $30,000 worth of crack cocaine was seized after a traffic stop on I-91 in Vermont Thursday.

According to the Vermont State Police, the Drug Task Force targeted a motor-vehicle stop on I-91, involving drugs believed to be sourced from outside Vermont. About 150 grams of cocaine base (crack cocaine) was seized, a street value estimated at $30,000.

The Vermont State Police Drug Task Force, Field Force Division, along with local and federal agencies including the Newport Police Department, Morrisville Police Department, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were involved.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information is released at this time. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.