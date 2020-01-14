Walmart bomb maker busted

(WFLA) A Tampa, Florida woman appeared before a judge Monday after she was arrested for allegedly making a bomb inside of a Walmart.

Emily Stallard, 37, reportedly crafted the homemade bomb in front of a child at the Walmart on East Fletcher Avenue.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a security guard noticed the Stallard wandering aimlessly through the aisles for more than an hour, opening odd items such as nails, a Mason jar and denatured alcohol. He told deputies her behavior was “suspicious.”

The security guard began watching her closely and alerted an off-duty FWC officer who was in the store. The two men were able to stop Stallard right before she lit a wick and detained her until deputies arrived, according to the arrest report.

