BOSTON (WWLP) – State and Quincy Police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone able to provide information that may lead to an arrest of a man wanted for a violent rape in 2007.

Massachusetts State Police are searching for 54-year-old Tuen Kit Lee, who also goes by Duen Jie Li or Dickie Lee. In 2007, Lee was convicted of violently raping and injuring a young Chinese American waitress.

According to police, Lee’s family owned the Kagawa restaurant in Quincy. He broke into the home of a waitress that worked at the restaurant on February 2, 2005 and sexually assaulted the woman while he wore a mask, zip-tied her to the bed and held her at knifepoint.

Lee obtained the nickname, ‘Bad Breath Rapist’ because the victim most recognized his foul breath.

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

He was arrested but posted his $100,000 bail during his trial. Lee fled before he could be sentenced to prison. His last known whereabouts were in Quincy in 2007.

Anyone able to provide police with information that leads to his arrest will be rewarded with $10,000 cash. If you have any information, you are asked to contact State Police at 1-833-677-3171 or at usmarshals.gov/tips. Callers will not be asked questions about their citizenship status.