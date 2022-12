SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking for a wanted felon out of New York who they say evaded police after a crash in Springfield.

When 22News arrived crews could see an accident on Roosevelt and Bay Street around 6:30 P.M.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the suspect ran from the accident and has not yet been located. A passenger in the car was arrested for parole violations stemming from firearms charges.