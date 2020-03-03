Wanted fugitive accused of running down judicial marshals captured in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A wanted fugitive accused of hitting two judicial marshals with a car in Connecticut was captured in Chicopee early Tuesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 42-year-old Jose Lopez of Springfield was arrested after allegedly hitting two judicial marshals with a car after running from Manchester Superior Court around 11:30 on Monday.

State police said Lopez was captured at the Motel 6 located on 36 Johnny Cake Hollow in around 5:20 a.m. after police received information regarding his whereabouts in Chicopee. Troopers booked him at the Chicopee Police Department then brought him to State Police Springfield Barracks.

Lopez was attending his hearing on a misdemeanor charge in court Monday and ran after allegedly fearing he was going to be held. Lopez got into his car while two judicial marshals chased him on foot. State police said he drove into the two marshals outside the courthouse and continued to drive away. Both of the marshals were injured and one critically.

Lopez will be arraigned Tuesday in Chicopee District Court as a fugitive. Prosecutors will make arrangements for his rendition to Connecticut according to state police.