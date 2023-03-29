HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have issued a statewide alert for a murder suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in Holyoke last December.

The Massachusetts State Police’s Commonwealth Fusion Center issued the alert Wednesday. The Hampden DA’s office and Holyoke Police are looking to locate 21-year-old Evdyele Oniel Pabon Flores of Springfield. He is wanted in connection with the homicide of 49-year-old Luis Ramos of Chicopee on December 7, 2022 in Holyoke.

Pabon Flores is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes, brown hair and is approximately 5’7″ in height and weighs 150 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm that says, “As I Walk Through the Val…”

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office says Pabon Flores should be considered armed and dangerous and may be in the Holyoke or Springfield area. If you see him, you are asked to call State Police at 413-505-5993 or Holyoke Police at 413-322-6900.

Holyoke officers were called to the intersection of Pine and Sargeant Streets on December 7th for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Ramos with a gunshot wound. Ramos died from his injuries.