Wanted inmate captured in Springfield

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – An inmate who reportedly walked away from a job site in Ludlow on Friday was captured Monday morning.

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department Communications Specialist Robert Rizzuto told 22News, the apprehension team captured 51-year-old Juan Mendez in East Springfield around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Rizzuto said an investigation led the team to an apartment in Springfield where Mendez was taken into custody and will face additional charges.

Mendez was authorized to work in the community wearing a GPS bracelet and on his way back to the Pre-release Center in Ludlow he cut off the bracelet.

Rizzuto said as a breach of trust, Mendez will no longer qualify to step-down to the jail’s Pre-Release Center where inmates are able to take part in a variety of programs and work with local employers.

Mendez is currently in jail for a probation violation and was sentenced for property crimes in 2015; He served two and a half years with three years probation. He was due to end his sentence in December.

According to Rizzuto with his additional charges, he is expected to be sentenced to additional time.