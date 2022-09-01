WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man wanted on several charges was arrested after police were called to reports of a disturbance.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, officers were called to a disturbance at 2024 Riverdale St. “Bob’s Court” Apartment complex, over possible narcotics activity. Officers received information that Mathew Broden of Riverdale Street allegedly broke into a vacant apartment nearby located at 17 Highland Avenue.

Officers were aware that Broden had five active warrants and was in violation of failing to register as a sex offender. Detectives, officers, and K9 “Rado” found Broden in a vacant apartment at 17 Highland Ave and was arrested. He faces the following charges: