WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man wanted on several charges was arrested after police were called to reports of a disturbance.
According to the West Springfield Police Department, officers were called to a disturbance at 2024 Riverdale St. “Bob’s Court” Apartment complex, over possible narcotics activity. Officers received information that Mathew Broden of Riverdale Street allegedly broke into a vacant apartment nearby located at 17 Highland Avenue.
Officers were aware that Broden had five active warrants and was in violation of failing to register as a sex offender. Detectives, officers, and K9 “Rado” found Broden in a vacant apartment at 17 Highland Ave and was arrested. He faces the following charges:
- Breaking and Entering for Misdemeanor
- Trespassing
- MTC Warrant – West Springfield – Sex Offender Failure to Register (Level 2/3), Subsequent Offense
- MTC Warrant – West Springfield – Breaking and Entering Night Time for Felony, Larceny from a Building
- MTC Warrant – Holyoke – Disorderly Person, Resisting Arrest, Mal. Destruction of Property
- MTC Warrant – Holyoke – Unarmed Robbery of a Person +60 Years old