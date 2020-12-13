Wanted man arrested on murder charge in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted for murder was arrested Friday in Holyoke, after a detective who was working road construction detail noticed him, and alerted his fellow officers.

According to Hampden DA Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 28-year-old Felix Torres-Rodriguez of Holyoke was wanted in connection with the murder of 52-year-old Agawam resident, Robert James.

James was found trapped inside a car after an accident on Main Street back on October 30. When he was removed from the car, it was discovered he was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Torres-Rodriguez, but soon found that he had already left the state. According to Leydon, they learned recently that he had returned to the Holyoke area, and it wasn’t long after that the officer spotted Torres-Rodriguez in the area of Spring Street.

Torres-Rodriguez was taken to the Holyoke Police Department, where he’s being held until his arraignment Monday in Holyoke District Court.