BOSTON (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant and a Boston Police Officer arrested a suspect that was wanted on warrants after a foot chase and resistance by the man near the Melnea Cass Boulevard/Massachusetts Avenue area on Monday.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that just before 7:50 a.m. on Monday, a Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant was driving on Southampton Street when he observed a man he knew had active arrest warrants.

When the Lieutenant approached the suspect, 27-year-old Joseph Russell of Weymouth, he ran on foot down Atkinson Street. The Lieutenant and a Boston Police Officer chased him on foot. As Russell was running, he tried to make an attack on the Trooper and the Officer by people loitering on the street.

The two officers caught up to Russell, and he kicked and punch the officers in an unsuccessful attempt to not get arrested. Russell was taken into custody and the Lieutenant was taken to Boston Medical Center for evaluation.

Russell was sent to the State Police-Tunnels Barracks where he was booked on two outstanding warrants, both for drug offenses, one out of Boston Municipal Court, the other out of South Boston District Court, and the new charges of assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest for Monday’s incident. Russell is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.