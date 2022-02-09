SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A wanted man with several firearms was arrested at around 1 a.m. in Springfield on Monday

According to the news release provided to 22News by Massachusetts State Police, state police were patrolling Route 91 southbound in Springfield and saw a gray BMW with expired license plates. Trooper Christopher Browsky stopped the car and identified the driver as 42-year-old James Douchette of Chicopee.

Trooper Browsky asked Douchette for his license, and Douchette told the officer he did not have one. Browsky later confirmed Douchette’s license was suspended and removed him from the vehicle. Furthermore Browsky found that he had an active felony warrant for his arrest. Douchette was then arrested shortly after and a tow truck was called.

Before the car was towed, Troopers took inventory of what was in the vehicle. During the inventory Troopers located a Draco 7.62mm rifle loaded with a total of 30 rounds of ammunition and a Glock 22 loaded with a total of 15 rounds of ammunition. The serial number on the rifle had been destroyed and was unreadable while at the scene. Douchette did not have a license to carry firearms.

Douchette was taken to the Springfield Barracks for booking. A bail commissioner was contacted and set bail at $50,000. He was eventually taken to the Hampden County House of Correction to await his arraignment at Springfield District Court.

Douchette is being charged with: