Wanted Pittsfield man arrested in connection with shooting

Ryan Aulisio (Photo Courtesy: Pittsfield Police Department)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident late May.

Pittsfield police told 22News, 31-year-old Ryan Aulisio was arrested after officers from the Berkshire County Anti-Crime Unit and the detective bureau conducted a traffic stop and a search warrant of a motel room Friday, May 29.

Officers say Aulisio was wanted for a shooting that took place before Friday that involved a car being struck by gunfire but resulted in no injuries. Officers also believe Aulisio was suspected of dealing illegal drugs. During the search warrant of both Aulisio and his motel room, officers recovered over 1,800 bags of heroin and dealer paraphernalia.

He was charged with the following:

  • Discharge of firearm
  • Possession of a firearm without FID card
  • Attempt to commit assault and battery with firearm
  • Possession to distribute Class A drug
  • Possession of Class B substance
  • Firearm violation with 2 prior violent drug crimes

