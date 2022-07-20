SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sixth suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a drug enforcement operation on July 12th.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Tuesday, July 12th at around 1:20 p.m. undercover law enforcement officers were conducting drug transactions in the High and School Street areas. As the officer attempted to get back into their unmarked car, several men surrounded the officer.

Police announced their presence and several suspects were arrested. Detectives then applied for and were granted a warrant for the arrest of 26-year-old Treysean Perry of Springfield, who was seen allegedly selling crack-cocaine. At around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20th officers arrested Perry on the 0-100 block of High Street on a warrant for drug distribution charges.

On July 12th, the undercover officer was struck in the face by one man, another man hit the officer with a bottle of Patrón, and a third man got into the vehicle from the passenger side so the officer left the car to get away on foot and the men started to chase him.

From Left to Right: Norman Pagan, Dennis Jordan, Juan Torres, Fabian Rosario (Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)

The operation was conducted with members of the Firearms Investigation Unit, Massachusetts State Police, Springfield Resident DEA Task Force, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Hampden County Narcotics Task Force.