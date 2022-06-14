STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have been arrested in Iowa for warrants issued in 2020 after both suspects posted bail and left the state.

Clint Matthew Palmer was arrested in Sturbridge in 2020 after police discovered he was a parole violator out of Oregon and was a sex offender that failed to register with the state. Morgan Wickers-Lowell was then arrested the same day for misleading the investigation in a material way. Palmer and Wickers-Lowell posted bail and then left the state. Sturbridge police say the two have been wanted since their release in 2020.

Morgan Wickers-Lowell arrested in 2020 (Sturbridge Police Department)

Clint Matthew Palmer arrested in 2020 (Sturbridge Police Department)

Recently, police officers in Nevada, Iowa informed Sturbridge police that the two might be residing in their city. Palmer was not registered as a sex offender in Iowa. For two weeks, Sturbridge Police worked with the Nevada Police Department to get the suspects in custody.

Sturbridge Police informed the Office of the Worcester County District Attorney and requested a nationwide pickup for the couple’s arrest warrants. Their warrants were added to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and the Nevada Police Department then requested their own arrest warrants for Palmer failing to register as a sex offender.

On Monday morning, Wickers-Lowell was arrested without incident and a search warrant was executed on their apartment where Palmer was then arrested. Police also found a marijuana growing operation inside their apartment.

Both suspects are being held in Iowa and are facing the following charges: