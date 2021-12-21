WANTED: West Springfield looking for suspect in alleged kidnapping, rape of child

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved with an alleged kidnapping and rape of a child.

According to West Springfield Police, 19-year-old Gavin Ortiz is wanted for an incident at a motel on December 14. He is wanted on the following charges:

Enticing a child under the age of 16

Kidnapping

Aggravated rape of a child with force

Assault and battery

Rape of a child with force

If you have seen Ortiz or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Detective Arslan at 413-263-3210 ext. 233. You may remain anonymous.