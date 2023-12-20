WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware police have arrested a man for possession of child pornography, who was also previously convicted for the same crime.

According to the Ware Police Department, police have been investigating a possible child pornography case since June with 34-year-old Gregory Redmond of Ware identified as the suspect. Redmond was living with his mother on Upper Church Street. During the investigation, it was discovered that Redmond had previously been convicted of possession of child pornography.

On December 7, Ware police executed a search warrant on the Upper Church Street home along with members of the State Police Detective and Computer Crime Unit and found evidence connected to their investigation.

Redmond was arrested and has been charged with a second offense of child pornography. He was held until his arraignment on December 8 at the Eastern Hampshire District Court.

Police are still investigating the items seized from the home.