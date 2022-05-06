WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ware man was arrested Tuesday morning for gun and drug charges after an officer stopped his vehicle for an expired inspection sticker.

Ware police say they conducted a motor vehicle stop on West Main Street for a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker being driven by 20-year-old Joseph Canales of Ware. A further investigation inside the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm handgun with 10 rounds of ammunition, marijuana and more than $1,500 in Canales’ possession.

Credit: Ware Police Department

Canales was arrested and has been charged with:

Firearm without FID card, possess

Ammunition without FID car, possess

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, marijuana

Inspection sticker violation

He was arraigned in Belchertown District Court Tuesday.