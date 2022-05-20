WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Ware was arrested Thursday night for possession of a firearm.
Around 8:57 p.m., Ware police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Shady Path. During the stop, officers located a loaded firearm on the passenger of the vehicle, 20-year-old Angel M. Flores of Ware.
Flores was arrested and has been charged with:
- Firearm, carry without a license (loaded)
- Ammunition without FID card, possess
- Possession of firearm outside home or business
Flores’ bail has been set at $50,000 and will be arraigned at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Friday.