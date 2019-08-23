Ware man arrested on child endangerment, drug distribution charges

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ware man is facing charges including reckless endangerment of a child and drug distribution after police searched his home on Otis Avenue Wednesday evening.

The Ware Police Department told 22News officers arrested Juan Casiano-Rentas after searching his apartment at 20 Otis Avenue. The search warrant is a result of an investigation into the distribution of heroin centering around the residence.

Officers allegedly located an undisclosed amount of heroin along with drug paraphernalia police say is consistent with that of a high-level distribution business.

Casiano-Rentas is facing the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute heroin, subsequent offense

Possession with intent to distribute clonazepam, subsequent offense

Two counts of reckless endangerment of a child

Possession of a Class E drug

Police departments from Hardwick and West Brookfield assisted Ware Police with the search.