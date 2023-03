WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ware man was arraigned in court on Monday on charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and intimidation of a witness.

According to the Ware Police Department, 53-year-old Michael A. Hunt was arrested on Sunday. He was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Monday. He is being held on $20,000 bail.

In addition to the charges, he is also being held on violation of probation from previous cases in Franklin and Worcester Counties.