Ware man charged with possession of heroin after failing to stop for Northampton police

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department arrested a man from Ware on multiple charges after failing to stop for police.

According to the Northampton Police Department, on Tuesday Northampton Officer Spellman attempted to stop the vehicle for having a revoked registration and no insurance, but the vehicle failed to stop and continued on I-91 south. The Massachusetts State Police were able to assist and stopped the vehicle in the area of Mt. Tom in Holyoke.

Officers confiscated 140 bags of a substance that they believe to be heroin when searching the vehicle. The 39-year-old driver from Ware, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with the following: