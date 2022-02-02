Ware man charged with possession of heroin after failing to stop for Northampton police

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department arrested a man from Ware on multiple charges after failing to stop for police.

According to the Northampton Police Department, on Tuesday Northampton Officer Spellman attempted to stop the vehicle for having a revoked registration and no insurance, but the vehicle failed to stop and continued on I-91 south. The Massachusetts State Police were able to assist and stopped the vehicle in the area of Mt. Tom in Holyoke.

Officers confiscated 140 bags of a substance that they believe to be heroin when searching the vehicle. The 39-year-old driver from Ware, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Operating a MV with a Revoked Registration
  • Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin)
  • Uninsured Motor Vehicle
  • Fail to Stop for Police
  • No Inspection Sticker

