GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Ware was arrested Tuesday after heroin was seized by police in Granby.

According to Granby Police Lt. O’Grady, Officer Carpenter arrested 37-year old Richard Kulig of Ware in the Town of Granby with allegedly having 500 bags of heroin.

(Granby Police Department)

“Detective Carpenter took 500 bags of heroin off the streets on Tuesday. The suspect was arrested and charged.” Granby Police Department