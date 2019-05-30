Ware man found guilty of 2018 rape in Granby

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ware man is being held without bail after he was found guilty of rape in connection with an incident at Dufresne Park in February 2018.

According to Northwestern DA, Mary Carey, a Hampshire County jury began deliberations on May 24 before finding 42-year-old Arthur Salsbury Jr. guilty of aggravated rape on Thursday.

Salsbury was found not guilty of a second count of aggravated rape and a kidnapping charge.

Salsbury was accused of bringing a woman to Dufresne Park in Granby against her will and raping her in February 2018. Carey said after the incident the woman ran into a swamp, where she hid for an hour in freezing temperatures.

Salsbury is being held until his sentencing on June 13.

Carey told 22News Salsbury is still facing charges related to an alleged sexual assault that took place in Granby in 2009. He is scheduled to go to trial in June to face those charges.

