Ware man sentenced to up to 13 1/2 years in prison for 2009 rape in Granby

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Ware already sentenced to prison in a separate rape case, will now have to serve an additional nine to 13 1/2 years after being convicted in another rape trial.

Forty-three year-old Arthur Salsbury was sentenced Friday at Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton.

According to Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the jury found that Salsbury raped a woman in a wooded area off School Street in Granby back in October of 2009. The attack happened after the victim had accepted a ride from Salsbury, who had agreed to take her from Holyoke to Chicopee.

“This case was able to be solved through the combination of DNA evidence and a thorough police investigation conducted jointly with the Massachusetts State Police and the Granby Police Department,” said Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Suhl, one of the prosecutors on the case.

“The Commonwealth is grateful to the victim for being willing to see this case through to trial, over 10 years after the assault, and displaying strength and incredible courage by testifying in a public courtroom about a traumatic event for which the defendant now stands convicted.”

Salsbury is already serving a nine to 13 1/2 year sentence in a separate rape case from 2018. In that case, the victim was raped in Dufresne Park in Granby while being driven by Salsbury from Holyoke to Granby. The woman attacked had run into a swamp, where she hid from Salsbury in freezing temperatures.

In both cases, the victims had alerted police after knocking on the doors of nearby residents.

Salsbury’s latest sentence will be served consecutively with his first sentence, meaning he will remain imprisoned for at least the next 18 years, and up to 26 years.